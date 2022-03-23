Badminton
Swiss Open 2022 LIVE - Day 2 - Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
After the highs of the prestigious All England Open, the Indian eyes now move to the Swiss Open 2022. There have been multiple withdrawals from the tournament already and there could not be a better time for Indian veterans like Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and others to get their 2022 season on track.
Amongst the countless withdrawals is also the latest Indian sensation Lakshya Sen and it would be interesting to see how things pan out for India in his absence.
Live Updates
- 23 March 2022 8:18 AM GMT
Thom-Dhelpine take the first game
Ashwini and Sumeeth continues to struggle as the World number 11 pair pocket the first game 21-13 in just 15 minutes.
Can the Indians hit back and force this contest into a decider?
- 23 March 2022 8:10 AM GMT
Struggle for the Indians
Ashwini and Sumeet gift wrap seven straight points to the French pair and they trail 6-11 at the mid-game break.
- 23 March 2022 8:05 AM GMT
Tight start!
The French duo race to a 2-0 lead before Ashwini and Sumeeth equalise at 3-3.
- 23 March 2022 8:00 AM GMT
Ashwini-Sumeeth on court
The mixed doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sumeeth Reddy will get the Indian challenge going today. They are up against Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue on court number 1
- 23 March 2022 7:47 AM GMT
Indians in action
A whopping 16 matches featuring Indians at the St. Jakobshalle arena today.
- 23 March 2022 7:26 AM GMT
Gooood Afternoooon!
Welcome to yet another badminton event - a Super 300 Swiss Open. While Lakshya Sen has withdrawn from the event for a well deserved break, all the other big names will be seen in action.
Right from Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu to the likes of Kidambi Srikanth and Satwik-Chirag. The women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be playing as well.
Expect nothing short of an action-packed weekend.