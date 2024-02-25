World Para-Badminton C'ships: Suhas Yathiraj, Krishna Nagar clinch maiden gold; Manisha loses in final

Suhas Yathiraj and Krishna Nagar clinched the gold medal at the World Para Badminton Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, on Sunday.



Suhas defeated Fredy Setiawan of Indonesia in straight games to clinch the gold medal in the Side Lower (SL) 4 final, while Krishna got the better of Lin Naili of China in an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Krishna defeated Naili 22-20, 22-20 in the SH6 final.

This was Krishna's maiden gold medal and first in men's singles at the World Championships.

Playing in the final of the World Championships first time, Suhas, ranked third in the world, handed world no. 2 Fredy 21-18, 21-18 defeat to clinch the gold medal.

In the semifinal, Suhas, an IAS officer of the 2007 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre, stunned world no. 1 Lucas Mazur of France - who is also the reigning world and Paralympics champion - to storm into his maiden final at the World Championships.

Results so far in the FINALS of the Para Badminton World C'ships -



🥇 in MS SL4- Suhas Yathiraj

🥇 in MS SH6- Krishna Nagar

🥈 in WS SU5- Manisha Ramdass pic.twitter.com/s8n7Ib7L5z — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 25, 2024

The 40-year-old is currently the Secretary and Director General of Youth Welfare and Prantiya Rakshak Dal in the Uttar Pradesh government.



However, Manisha Ramadass could not defend her Side Upper (SU) 5 title in the final on Sunday, losing to Yang Qiu Xia of China 16-21, 16-21.

Later today, in the Side Lower (SL) 3 final, Pramod Bhagat will face Daniel Bethell of the United Kingdom in search of his record-extending ninth World Championships medal.

Among the other Indians, Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar, Rachana Patel and Nithya Sre, Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan will be in contention for the silverwares at the Championships later today.