Sudirman Cup: Visa cleared for Indian badminton players

India's participation in the prestigious Sudirman Cup is confirmed now as the Chinese embassy in Delhi cleared the visa of Indian shuttlers on Monday.

As per a report in Times of India, the Indian players and other contingent members returned to Hyderabad on Monday evening and will leave for Bengaluru on Wednesday, from where they will board their flight to Shanghai in the evening.

The 2023 Sudirman Cup is slated to be held from 14th to 21st May in Suzhou, China.

The development comes two days after the visa issue popped up for the Indian contingent. The issue was addressed at a diplomatic level and with the intervention of the government, the issue is resolved.

India had qualified for the 2023 Sudirman Cup on the back of their bronze medal-winning performance at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships earlier this year.

The Indian squad for the Sudirman Cup comprises H.S. Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth in men’s singles, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in men’s doubles, P.V. Sindhu and Anupama Upadhaya in women’s singles, Gayatri Gopichand Pullela-Tressa Jolly and Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto in women’s doubles.