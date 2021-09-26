Top
Badminton

Sudirman Cup LIVE: India v/s Thailand - Updates, Results, Score, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Thailand in the Sudirman Cup.

Sudirman Cup India Thailand
Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun (Source: Badminton Nation)

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-09-26T14:15:21+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from the Day 1 of Sudirman Cup 2021.

India will take on Thailand in their first group stage tie today. The Indian challenge today will be led by Kidambi Srikanth in Men's Singles and the women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponaappa and Sikki Reddy. The others in action will be Malavika Bansod in women's singles, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila in men's singles and Sai Praneeth-Tanisha C in mixed doubles.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Live Updates

