Badminton
Sudirman Cup LIVE: India v/s Thailand - Updates, Results, Score, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Thailand in the Sudirman Cup.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from the Day 1 of Sudirman Cup 2021.
India will take on Thailand in their first group stage tie today. The Indian challenge today will be led by Kidambi Srikanth in Men's Singles and the women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponaappa and Sikki Reddy. The others in action will be Malavika Bansod in women's singles, MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila in men's singles and Sai Praneeth-Tanisha C in mixed doubles.
Live Updates
- 26 Sep 2021 8:47 AM GMT
Malvika making Chochuwong work hard
The match is within the grasp for Chochuwong, but Malvika won't let this go easily. 12-19.
- 26 Sep 2021 8:45 AM GMT
Chochuwong trying too hard
Malvika Bansod gets a three points in a row, as Chochuwong commits some errors in trying to finish this off quickly.
- 26 Sep 2021 8:44 AM GMT
Service error for Chochuwong
The first service error of the match, and surprisingly it comes from Chochuwong. The Thai leads 17-10.
- 26 Sep 2021 8:43 AM GMT
The referee decides to continue
It is still a bit dull, with the stadium lights not completely on. But, the referee decides to resume the action.
- 26 Sep 2021 8:41 AM GMT
Lights are back
The lights have begun to come on at the Energia Areena. We will have a resumption soon.
- 26 Sep 2021 8:38 AM GMT
Waiting for restart
The authorities are figuring out the issue as we wait for the matches to resume.
- 26 Sep 2021 8:36 AM GMT
LIGHTS OUT!
Some issue at the Energia Areena in Finland as lights go off in all the three courts.
- 26 Sep 2021 8:35 AM GMT
How quickly can Chochuwong wrap this up?
The Thai star leads 16-8, but is made to work hard for each and every point by the Indian. How quickly can she finish this off?
- 26 Sep 2021 8:34 AM GMT
Finally a point for Malvika!
After gifting 8 consecutive points, Malvika finally has a point against her name. Make it 3 as she reduces the deficit at 14-8.
- 26 Sep 2021 8:32 AM GMT
Just wide!
Malvika does all the hard work in a long rally, has the opportunity to snatch back a point but hits it just wide. 12-5 for Chochuwong.