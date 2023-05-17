Badminton
Sudirman Cup LIVE: India v/s Australia- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the Sudirman Cup 2023 clash of India v/s Australia.
The Indian badminton team will take on Australia in their final group game of the Sudirman Cup and look to finish the tournament with a win after losing to Chinese Taipei and Malaysia.
Here are the matches:
Mixed Doubles: Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto v/s Kenneth Choo/Gronya Somerville
Men Singles: HS Prannoy v/s Jack Yu
Women Singles: Anupama Upadhyay v/s Tiffany Ho
Men's Doubles: MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila v/s Ricky Tang/Rayne Wang
Women's Doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa v/s Kaitlyn Ea/Angela Yu
Live Updates
- 17 May 2023 4:21 AM GMT
India is coming back.
India is coming back as Anupama leads 11-9 in second game.
- 17 May 2023 3:56 AM GMT
Anupama has done well in early exchanges.
Anupama has looked comfortable in early exchanges and leads 7-4.
- 17 May 2023 3:44 AM GMT
Prannoy takes 28 minutes to win 21-8, 21-8.
Prannoy brings India back in the tie with an easy win over Jack Yu by 21-8, 21-8.
- 17 May 2023 3:38 AM GMT
Yu is trying hard but Prannoy is too much for him.
The Australian youngster has played some good shots but Prannoy is displaying his class and taking the game away from Yu with a lead of 13-6.