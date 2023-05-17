Sudirman Cup LIVE: India v/s Australia- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

The Indian badminton team will take on Australia in their final group game of the Sudirman Cup and look to finish the tournament with a win after losing to Chinese Taipei and Malaysia.

Here are the matches:

Mixed Doubles: Sai Pratheek/Tanisha Crasto v/s Kenneth Choo/Gronya Somerville

Men Singles: HS Prannoy v/s Jack Yu

Women Singles: Anupama Upadhyay v/s Tiffany Ho

Men's Doubles: MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila v/s Ricky Tang/Rayne Wang

Women's Doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa v/s Kaitlyn Ea/Angela Yu

