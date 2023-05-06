Sudirman Cup: Doubts linger over India's participation with visa issues

India's participation in the prestigious Sudirman Cup lingers in doubt with the visa applications of the entire 23-member contingent, including PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy, yet to be cleared by the Chinese embassy in Delhi.

The 2023 Sudirman Cup is slated to be held from 14th to 21st May in Suzhou, China.

As per a report in Times of India, the Indian contingent, which is currently training in Hyderabad, has a flight booked for 10th May to travel to China from Bengaluru.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has reportedly escalated this matter to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) under whose aegis the Sudirman Cup is hosted.

What is to be noted here is the fact that the Chinese contingent had faced a similar issue while travelling to India for the 2023 India Open earlier in the year. But, this issue was duly solved following the intervention of BAI.

India had qualified for the 2023 Sudirman Cup on the back of their bronze medal winning performance at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships earlier this year.