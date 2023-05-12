Sudirman Cup 2023: Preview, India Squad, Schedule, When to Watch, Live Stream

﻿The Sudirman Cup 2023 is set to be held from May 14 to May 21, 2023 in Suzhou, China. A total of 16 countries are set to take part in 18th edition of the mixed team championship. The 16 teams are divided into four groups and each groups consists of four teams. From each group two teams will advance to the quarter finals.

Preview

India have been drawn in Group C along with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Australia. It will be challenging for the Indian shuttlers to go past their tricky opponents and qualify for the knockouts.

The tournament is an international mixed team badminton tournament organised by the Badminton World Federation. India has neither won a medal in the tournament nor reached in the final ever.

Indian team will be headlined in the Sudirman cup 2023 by the two H.S Prannoy in the men's singles event, who's current World Ranking is No. 9 and the former world champion and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu in the women's singles event.

Indian Squad



Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Reserve: Lakshya Sen)

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya (Reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap)

Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women’s doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto

Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek

Schedule, When to Watch

India v/s Chinese Taipei: 14th May, Sunday (7:30 am IST)

India v/s Malaysia: 15th May, Monday (2:30 pm IST)



India v/s Australia: 17th May, Wednesday (7:30 am IST)

Quarter finals: 19th May, Friday

Semi finals: 20th May, Saturday

Final: 21st May, Sunday

Live Stream

The Sudirman Cup 2023 will be live streamed on the Olympics channel on olympics.com as well as on the BWF TV YouTube channel.