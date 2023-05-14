Badminton
Sudirman Cup 2023 LIVE: India v/s Chinese Taipei- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the India v Chinese Taipei clash from Sudirman Cup 2023.
The Indian badminton team led by PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will take on Chinese Taipei led by Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu Ying in the opening group stage game of Group C.
PV Sindhu will be against a familiar opponent in the form of Tai Tzu Ying while HS Prannoy will take on Chou Tien Chen.
Here is the lineup of the fixture:
Mixed Doubles: Sai Prateek/Tanisha Crasto v/s Yang Po-Hsuan/Ling Fang Hu
Men's Singles: HS Prannoy v/s Chou Tien Chen
Women's Singles: PV Sindhu v/s Tai Tzu Ying
Men's Doubles: Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v/s Lee Yang/Ye Hong Wei
Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand v/s Lee Chia Hsin/Teng Chun Hsun
The match will start at 7:30 AM IST.
Stay tuned for further updates.
Live Updates
- 14 May 2023 1:15 AM GMT
Here is how both the teams line-up today.
PV Sindhu v/s Tai Tzu Ying will be the clash of the day.
- 14 May 2023 1:06 AM GMT
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the Sudirman Cup 2023.
Indian badminton team faces a strong Chinese Taipei in the opening game of Sudirman Cup 2023.