Sudirman Cup 2023 LIVE: India v/s Chinese Taipei- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

The Indian badminton team led by PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will take on Chinese Taipei led by Olympic silver medalist Tai Tzu Ying in the opening group stage game of Group C.

PV Sindhu will be against a familiar opponent in the form of Tai Tzu Ying while HS Prannoy will take on Chou Tien Chen.

Here is the lineup of the fixture:

Mixed Doubles: Sai Prateek/Tanisha Crasto v/s Yang Po-Hsuan/Ling Fang Hu

Men's Singles: HS Prannoy v/s Chou Tien Chen

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu v/s Tai Tzu Ying

Men's Doubles: Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v/s Lee Yang/Ye Hong Wei

Women's Doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand v/s Lee Chia Hsin/Teng Chun Hsun

The match will start at 7:30 AM IST.

Stay tuned for further updates.