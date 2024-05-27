Austrian Open: Subhankar Dey falls short in semis

Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey lost in the semifinals of the Austrian Open International Challenge 2024, falling to Indonesia's Prahdiska Bagas Shujiwo with scores of 17-21, 15-21, on Monday. The match lasted for 42 minutes.

Dey was previously victorious at the 2018 SaarLorLux Open Super 100 and was part of the Indian men's team that secured a bronze medal at the 2020 Badminton Asia Team Championship in Manila.

The shuttler had won Poland's Mikolaj Szymanowski in round 16, Germany's Matthias Kicklitz in round 32 and Austria's Luka Wraber in the quarterfinals.

The Austrian Open is an international series tournament being held at Graz from 23rd May till 26th May at the Raiffeisen Sportpark.