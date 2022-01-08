State-level badminton player mangled to death by garbage truck in Pune

A garbage truck rolled over and crushed the body of a young badminton player, Kashmira Prashant Bhandari on Wednesday morning in front of Sujay Garden at Mukundnagar in Pune, Maharashtra. The youngster, who was a state-level badminton player and frequented many a championship, was on her scooter and was trying to overtake the garbage dumper when her scooter skidded off the road and she lost balance. The garbage truck ended up running her over quite tragically before fleeing the scene of the accident.

A student of business administration at a college near the Deccan Gymkhana, Kashmira Prashant Bhandari was the daughter of a renowned firecracker trader. "The deceased was heading towards Lakshminarayn Chowk from Sujay Garden for some work when she tried to overtake the truck from the left side. A vehicle was already parked on that side and she had to apply the brakes suddenly. This caused her scooter to skid off the road causing her to fall down. She was then run over by the truck," a report in Times of India quoted Sushma Chavan, ACP, as saying.

In the aftermath of the terrible mishap, the police have filed a report for accidental death and are still on the lookout for the garbage truck driver who fled from the scene. An FIR will be issued formally once the truck driver is also detained, as well. The family of the deceased are also too broken by the loss of their child and did not wish to comment, as a relative communicated on their behalf.