Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth lose in 1st round of China Masters Super 750

Renowned Indian badminton players Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen suffered contrasting defeats as their campaign at the China Masters Super 750 concluded the very first round at the Shenzhen Bay Gymnasium in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday.

Srikanth, the former world no. 1, bowed out of the tournament after going down (15-21, 21-14, 13-21) fighting against reigning world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

Srikanth, ranked 24th in the world, lost the opening game as Vitidsarn cruised to take advantage of the opening game lead. In the second game, Srikanth drew level to force the decider, but the Thai shuttler held his calm and got the best of the Indian shuttler in an hour and two minutes to advance to the second round.

This was Srikanth's third consecutive first-round exit on the World Tour since the Arctic Open in October, where he lost in the second round.

Local favourite Shai Yuqi, who made a runner-up finish at last week's Japan Masters in Kumamoto, made a light work of world no. 17 Lakshya to emerge 21-19, 21-18 triumphant in 59 minutes.



This was Lakshya's fifth consecutive first-round loss on the World Tour this year. He last won a title in July when he won the Canada Open.

Meanwhile, youngster Priyanshu Rajawat, too, had to deal with a similar fate as Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto needed 46 minutes to register a 21-17, 21-14 win in the first round.



On Thursday, HS Prannoy will take on Magnus Johannesen in the Round of 16. Prannoy is now India's remaining hope in men's singles.

Men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be in action tomorrow. They will face off against Akira Koga and Taichi Saito of Japan.