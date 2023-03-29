Spain Masters 2023: Satwik/Chirag forced to exit midway Round of 32

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were forced to withdraw from the ongoing Spain Masters 2023 in Madrid after the Men's Doubles pair were seen forfeiting their Round of 32 match midway.

The duo was playing Japanese pair Ayato Endo and Yuta and Takei, only three days after clinching a historic Swiss Open title, in the Round of 32 match of the Spain Masters. The Indians were trailing 9-11 at the break of the first game when Satwiksairaj Rankireddy could be seen speaking to the officials and pointing to his left knee, perhaps indicating an injury.





Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (right) showing his left knee to the match officials. (Screengrab: BWF TV/ YouTube)

At the break, coach Mathias Boe too got up from his usual seat on the back of the court and had a quick word with his players in Satwik and Chirag. After some back-and-forth between the Indians and the match officials, the match was declared over as both sets of players shook hands and brought the R32 match to an end just after seven minutes.

One reason for Satwik and Chirag's withdrawal could be the fatigue caused by playing back-to-back tournaments, with little to no rest in between them. Another reason could be Satwik's recurring injury. This isn't the first time in 2023 that the 22-year-old has been forced to exit a tournament due to injury.

Back in January, the pair was forced to pull out of the India Open due to Satwik's groin injury. The following month, it was Dhruv Kapila who was included in the Asia Mixed Team Championships squad as Chirag Shetty's partner after Satwik sustained a hip injury.