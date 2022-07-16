CWG Begin In
Badminton

Singapore Open 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: Sindhu beats Saena and enters finals — Scores, Results, Blog

Sindhu dominated Saena Kawakami in the semi-finals of the Singapore Open 2022 to enter the finals of the BWF Super 500 event.

PV Sindhu
X

PV Sindhu (Source: AP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-16T11:17:24+05:30

PV Sindhu kept the campaign going for Indians as she stormed into the finals of the Singapore Open 2022 by defeating World No. 38 Saena Kawakami in straight games, 21-15, 21-7 in 32 minutes.

After a heartbreaking quarterfinal outing where Indian shuttlers lost thrilling encounters, it was 2-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu who could only prevail as she won a tense match against China's Han Yue. Saina, Prannoy and Dhruv/Arjun lost tight matches.

Badminton 
