Singapore Open 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: Sindhu beats Saena and enters finals — Scores, Results, Blog

PV Sindhu kept the campaign going for Indians as she stormed into the finals of the Singapore Open 2022 by defeating World No. 38 Saena Kawakami in straight games, 21-15, 21-7 in 32 minutes.

After a heartbreaking quarterfinal outing where Indian shuttlers lost thrilling encounters, it was 2-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu who could only prevail as she won a tense match against China's Han Yue. Saina, Prannoy and Dhruv/Arjun lost tight matches.



