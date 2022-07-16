Badminton
Singapore Open 2022 Semi-finals LIVE: Sindhu beats Saena and enters finals — Scores, Results, Blog
Sindhu dominated Saena Kawakami in the semi-finals of the Singapore Open 2022 to enter the finals of the BWF Super 500 event.
PV Sindhu kept the campaign going for Indians as she stormed into the finals of the Singapore Open 2022 by defeating World No. 38 Saena Kawakami in straight games, 21-15, 21-7 in 32 minutes.
After a heartbreaking quarterfinal outing where Indian shuttlers lost thrilling encounters, it was 2-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu who could only prevail as she won a tense match against China's Han Yue. Saina, Prannoy and Dhruv/Arjun lost tight matches.
Live Updates
- 16 July 2022 5:44 AM GMT
AND PV SINDHU IS INTO THE FINALS!!!
PV Sindhu dominates Saena Kawakami and enters the third final in 2022 and her first Super 500 final this year, 21-15, 21-7!
- 16 July 2022 5:38 AM GMT
Sindhu takes points too easily and leads 16-5!
The momentum is entirely on PV Sindhu's side as she is toying with Saena now
- 16 July 2022 5:35 AM GMT
And what a stomping lead for PV Sindhu at 11-4!
Coach Park comes for a chat with Sindhu at the mid-game break but Sindhu has things well in her control in this game
- 16 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT
PV Sindhu races to a 5-0 lead in the second game!
Superb start to the second game as PV Sindhu takes a gorgeous 5-0 lead against Saena!
- 16 July 2022 5:26 AM GMT
PV Sindhu wins the first game!
Quite the comprehensive first set performance from PV Sindhu as she wins it 21-15
- 16 July 2022 5:19 AM GMT
Saena charges with body attacks, she levels up at 11 ALL!
Sindhu on the backfoot as Saena smacks away and it is 11 ALL!