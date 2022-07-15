Badminton
Singapore Open 2022 Quarterfinals LIVE: PV Sindhu in action — Scores, Updates, Results
Indian shuttlers will feature in four quarterfinal matches throughout the day at the Singapore Open 2022 where Sindhu, Saina, Prannoy and Arjun/Dhruv will vie for semi spots. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open 2022.
Gear up for an exciting day of badminton action as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and the men's doubles duo of MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila are all going to vie for semi-final spots at the BWF Super 500 tournament.
Live Updates
- 15 July 2022 6:14 AM GMT
AND WHAT A WAY TO FINISH! PV SINDHU WINS!!!
And a challenge going in Sindhu's favour does it!!! PV Sindhu wins this see-saw encounter in great fashion and moves into the semi-finals, 17-21, 21-11, 21-19!!
- 15 July 2022 6:09 AM GMT
Sindhu leads 19-18!! What drama!
Sindhu and Han contests some really dramatic rallies now
- 15 July 2022 6:03 AM GMT
Sindhu on a roll! Takes 7 points on the trot!!
Sindhu leads 16-14 and is playing some crazy badminton, making great angles!!!
- 15 July 2022 6:01 AM GMT
Coach Park sits tensed in his corner as Sindhu tries to cover-up
Sindhu takes a slew of points in a row to level at 14 ALL!!!
Takes 5 points in a row
- 15 July 2022 5:58 AM GMT
Han Yue is quick on her feet and is moving well to lead with 4 points at 11-14
A bit of pressure on the Sindhu side here as Han Yue has a crucial lead in the decider but she is playing some good shots