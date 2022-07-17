Singapore Open: PV Sindhu beats Wang Zhi Yi to be crowned champion

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu lifted the Singapore Open badminton Super 500 trophy after outwitting China's Wang Zhi Yi in an intense women's singles final, on Sunday.

In the hard-fought title clash, Sindhu managed to stay strong in the key moments to come up trumps 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 against the 22-year-old Wang, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist.

The title run will be a big boost for Sindhu, who will be leading the Indian charge at the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham.

This was her third title of the season -- having won two Super 300 crowns in Syed Modi International and Swiss Open -- and an addition to her brimming cabinet which has a gold, two silver and two bronze medals from the World Championships besides two Olympic medals.



