Singapore Open LIVE: Treesa-Gayatri in action, P.V Sindhu, Prannoy loses - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' matches in the Singapore Open 2024 taking place on Thursday.

HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu will be in action at the Singapore Open 2024 round of 16
HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu will be in action at the Singapore Open 2024 round of 16 (File Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 30 May 2024 8:15 AM GMT

The third day of the 2024 Singapore Open is upon the fans and although many of the star names have exited the tournament, there is enough stalwarts to get the fans glued to the screens in anticipation.

P.V Sindhu will take on 3rd ranked Carolina Marin from Spain in the round of 16. Over on the men's side, H.S Prannoy will be up against Japan's 11th seed Kenta Nishimoto.

The doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face the Korean duo of S.H Lee and H.N Baek in the round of 16 women's doubles category.

﻿LIVE score updates:

Live Updates

2024-05-30 05:03:47
