Singapore Open LIVE: Treesa-Gayatri in action, P.V Sindhu, Prannoy loses - Scores, Updates, Blog

The third day of the 2024 Singapore Open is upon the fans and although many of the star names have exited the tournament, there is enough stalwarts to get the fans glued to the screens in anticipation.

P.V Sindhu will take on 3rd ranked Carolina Marin from Spain in the round of 16. Over on the men's side, H.S Prannoy will be up against Japan's 11th seed Kenta Nishimoto.

The doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face the Korean duo of S.H Lee and H.N Baek in the round of 16 women's doubles category.

﻿LIVE score updates:

