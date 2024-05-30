Badminton
Singapore Open LIVE: Treesa-Gayatri in action, P.V Sindhu, Prannoy loses - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Indian shuttlers' matches in the Singapore Open 2024 taking place on Thursday.
The third day of the 2024 Singapore Open is upon the fans and although many of the star names have exited the tournament, there is enough stalwarts to get the fans glued to the screens in anticipation.
P.V Sindhu will take on 3rd ranked Carolina Marin from Spain in the round of 16. Over on the men's side, H.S Prannoy will be up against Japan's 11th seed Kenta Nishimoto.
The doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will face the Korean duo of S.H Lee and H.N Baek in the round of 16 women's doubles category.
LIVE score updates:
- 30 May 2024 7:50 AM GMT
Nishimoto takes the match with some aggressive play in the final few points
Game-3: Prannoy 15-21 Kenta Nishimoto
- 30 May 2024 7:42 AM GMT
Prannoy takes few quick points to close out the deficit to 2
Game-3: Prannoy 14-16 Kenta Nishimoto
- 30 May 2024 7:39 AM GMT
Prannoy tries to come back in the match with his good defence
Game-3: Prannoy 11-15 Kenta Nishimoto
- 30 May 2024 7:31 AM GMT
Nishimoto takes a good lead over Prannoy at final mid-game interval
Game-3: Prannoy 7-11 Kenta Nishimoto
- 30 May 2024 7:22 AM GMT
An excellent pick up on Prannoy's powerful shot from Nishimoto to level the score
Game-3: Prannoy 5-5 Kenta Nishimoto
- 30 May 2024 7:20 AM GMT
A good interception from Prannoy on net to find a powerful kill
Game-3: Prannoy 4-2 Kenta Nishimoto
- 30 May 2024 7:17 AM GMT
The match into decider! Prannoy takes the game with a good shot near the back court
Game-2: Prannoy 21-14 Kenta Nishimoto
- 30 May 2024 7:16 AM GMT
A overhead drop shot from Prannoy, looks comfortable in the second game
Game-2: Prannoy 19-14 Kenta Nishimoto
- 30 May 2024 7:12 AM GMT
A good drop shot from Nishimoto on the net, stops Prannoy to run away with the game
Game-2: Prannoy 14-12 Kenta Nishimoto