Badminton

Singapore Open 2022 Finals LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Scores, Medal, Updates, Blog

PV Sindhu will be bidding for the Singapore Open title as she goes up against World No. 11 Chinese shuttler Wang Zhi Yi in the finals of the BWF Super 500 event. Follow LIVE.

PV Sindhu Malaysia Open 2022
PV Sindhu (Source: Badminton Asia)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-17T11:16:01+05:30

Hello and welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the finals of the Singapore Open BWF Super 500 tournament!

PV Sindhu has stormed into the finals of the Singapore Open after securing a dominating win over Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semi-finals. The 2-time Olympic medallist will be bidding for her first Super 500 title this year as she takes on Chinese World No. 11 shuttler Wang Zhi Yi.

Sindhu met Wang at the All England this year and defeated her comprehensively, in their lone meeting so far.

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

Badminton Bai PV Sindhu 
