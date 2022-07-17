Badminton
Singapore Open 2022 Finals LIVE: PV Sindhu vs Wang Zhi Yi - Scores, Medal, Updates, Blog
PV Sindhu will be bidding for the Singapore Open title as she goes up against World No. 11 Chinese shuttler Wang Zhi Yi in the finals of the BWF Super 500 event. Follow LIVE.
PV Sindhu has stormed into the finals of the Singapore Open after securing a dominating win over Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semi-finals. The 2-time Olympic medallist will be bidding for her first Super 500 title this year as she takes on Chinese World No. 11 shuttler Wang Zhi Yi.
Sindhu met Wang at the All England this year and defeated her comprehensively, in their lone meeting so far.
- 17 July 2022 5:46 AM GMT
Tight start to the decider!
A completely contradictory start to the decider compared to the first two games. The scores are level at 3-3.
- 17 July 2022 5:44 AM GMT
Wang takes Sindhu to decider
An easy wrap up for Wang as she pockets second game 21-11 and forces Sindhu into a decieder.
- 17 July 2022 5:35 AM GMT
Wang continues to march on!
Wang continues her merry run in the second game as she opens up a 10-point lead at 15-5. Can not really decipher what is going on with Sindhu.
- 17 July 2022 5:31 AM GMT
11-3
The roles seem to have reversed in the second game. Sindhu now looks clueless as she goes into the mid-game break trailing by 8 points at 3-11. Can the former World Champion turn it around in this game?
- 17 July 2022 5:27 AM GMT
6 consecutive points
Wang is returning the favour to Sindhu now. The Indian is yet to open her account in the second game. The Chinese leads 6-0.
- 17 July 2022 5:25 AM GMT
Wang takes the lead
Wang once again takes an early lead in the second game. The Chinese leads 3-0 this time.
- 17 July 2022 5:23 AM GMT
Sindhu takes Game 1
Wang does try to fightback, but it is not something Sindhu has to worry about. The double Olympic medallist makes quick work of the Chinese to take the first game 21-9 in just 12 minutes.
- 17 July 2022 5:18 AM GMT
A point for Wang, FINALLY!
Sindhu finally falters. Tries to lift the shuttle from the net, but fails. A point for Wang after 13 consecutive points for Sindhu. The Indian leads 13-3.
- 17 July 2022 5:16 AM GMT
11-2
This is all too easy for Sindhu at the moment. Wang is clueless as the double Olympic medallist pockets 11 consecutive points to lead 11-2 at the mid-game break.
No signs of emotion from Sindhu today.
- 17 July 2022 5:14 AM GMT
7 consecutive points
Early burst of energy from Sindhu and it seems there is no stopping her today. She is outplaying Wang at the moment and has pocketed 7 points in a row to lead 7-2.