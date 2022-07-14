Singapore Open 2022, Day 3 LIVE: Mithun, Sindhu in action — Scores, Results, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the pre-quarterfinals of the Singapore Open 2022!

Get ready for an exciting day of badminton action as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Mithun Manjunath, Ashmita Chaliha, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Pooja Dandu/Arathi Sunil and Nithin HV/S Ram Poorvisha vie quarter-finals spots at the BWF Super 500 event.

Follow all badminton updates live: