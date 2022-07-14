CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Singapore Open 2022, Day 3 LIVE: Mithun, Sindhu in action — Scores, Results, Blog

Quarterfinals spots are up for grabs as Sindhu, Prannoy, Saina, Mithun, Ashmita, Pooja/Arathi and Nithin/Poorvisha Ram will look to continue their successful run at Singapore Open. Follow LIVE.

PV Sindhu Malaysia Masters 2022
X

PV Sindhu (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-14T07:25:48+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the pre-quarterfinals of the Singapore Open 2022!

Get ready for an exciting day of badminton action as PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy, Mithun Manjunath, Ashmita Chaliha, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Pooja Dandu/Arathi Sunil and Nithin HV/S Ram Poorvisha vie quarter-finals spots at the BWF Super 500 event.

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton PV Sindhu Saina Nehwal HS Prannoy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X