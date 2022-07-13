CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Singapore Open 2022, Day 2 LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth v Mithun Manjunath — Scores, Results, Blog

A packed day of badminton action is ahead with Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth, and Prannoy, among others, opening their campaign at the Singapore Open 2022. Follow LIVE.

Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
X

Kidambi Srikanth

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-07-13T09:28:34+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 2 of the Singapore Open BWF Super 500 event.

In the last main tournament before the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Indian shuttlers will hope to put their best foot forward and win medals at the Singapore Open. It'll be a packed day of action with Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy all set to feature in action.

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Bai PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth HS Prannoy Saina Nehwal 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X