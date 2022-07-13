Badminton
Singapore Open 2022, Day 2 LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth v Mithun Manjunath — Scores, Results, Blog
A packed day of badminton action is ahead with Sindhu, Saina, Srikanth, and Prannoy, among others, opening their campaign at the Singapore Open 2022. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 2 of the Singapore Open BWF Super 500 event.
In the last main tournament before the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Indian shuttlers will hope to put their best foot forward and win medals at the Singapore Open. It'll be a packed day of action with Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy all set to feature in action.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 13 July 2022 3:58 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth wins Game 2!
We are into a decider now as Srikanth takes the second set!
- 13 July 2022 3:47 AM GMT
Mithun plays deceptive shots but Srikanth has the lead in this game
It's another tense second game with both Mithun and Srikanth staying close on the board.
Srikanth has the lead at 10-8
- 13 July 2022 3:37 AM GMT
A beautiful cross-court and Mithun Manjunath wins Game 1 in 17-21!
Good show by Mithun Manjunath so far as he gives Kidambi Srikanth a hard time. Srikanth hasn't played the last couple of tournaments and the lack of momentum is visible.
Mithun wins Game 1, 21-17. We move to the second.
- 13 July 2022 3:35 AM GMT
It's game point for Mithun at 20-15
Srikanth makes errors at the net and his return also falls wide, gifting Mithun with game point opportunities.