Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri upset world number 2, Sindhu and Prannoy lose

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, India's doubles pair created history by defeating world no.2 ranked Korean duo H.N Baek and S.H Lee 21-9, 14-21, 21-15 in the round of 16 of the 2024 Singapore Open on Thursday.

The duo were simply brilliant right from the beginning and did not let their opponents settle down at all. Although they did concede the second game and went to the decider, they found their groove, gave the Koreans no chance, and secured a very famous victory.

The Indians will now face another Korean pair S.Y Kim and H.Y Kong in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

﻿So close, yet so far for P.V Sindhu:



P.V Sindhu was up against a tough opponent in Carolina Marin of Spain, former Olympic champion, three-time World champion, and eight-time European champion but agonizingly lost out in the decider due to an error in judgement. She lost 21-13, 11-21, 20-22.



Sindhu started off brilliantly by winning the first game but Marin fought back and took game two. Game three was fought tooth and nail but Sindhu had an error in judgement when Marin was holding the advantage and Marin profited from it entirely.

Over on the men's singles section, Prannoy too suffered a defeat against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 13-21, 21-14, 15-21. Although Prannoy made a strong comeback in game two after going 0-1 down, the Japanese kept his cool and finished off the tie with a clinical showing in the deciding game.