'Beginning of many more memorable moments together: PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu is highly delighted after her tricky first-round win on a comeback to the world tour at the French Open 2024 that too under a new team led by legendary player, Prakash Padukone as her coach.

This was her first world tour event of the year coming after a long injury layoff happened in the latter half of 2023. She also partnered hands with the iconic figure of Indian badminton, Prakash Padukone for the coaching duties.

"It (win) is even more special after having a true legend of Indian badminton by my side, taking on a coaching assignment after 25 years just to be in my corner! Prakash sir, I hope this is just the beginning of many more memorable moments together," Sindhu wrote on Social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Sindhu started her new journey with a very tough three-game (20-22, 22-20, 21-19) win which lasted for 80 long minutes against Michelle Li of Canada. Sindhu did make a solid comeback from five points down to take this match to the decider.

Further appreciating her coaching team which also includes Agus Dwi Santoso from Indonesia, Sindhu wrote, "Always happy to get a win in tricky, drifty conditions with a new team sitting behind me."

This was the back-to-back three-game match between the two players in the last two meetings. Sindhu will face Beiwen Zhang of the USA in second round of French Open Super 750 tournament.