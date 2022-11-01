PV Sindhu drops out of top 5, Sameer Verma biggest upward mover

The Badminton World Federation released new world rankings as of 1st November, 2022. There are a few good signs as well as some disappointments surrounding the Indian shuttlers, some of whom have ebbed and others, risen.

The one that stands out like a sore thumb is PV Sindhu dropping out of the top 5 in the Women's singles. In the new rankings, the Indian drops one place to 6th as Spaniard Carolina Marin replaces her at the 5th place after ending French Open as runners-up.

This doesn't come as a surprise as Sindhu has been inactive on the court ever since she sustained an ankle injury during her Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign, where she bagged the gold despite not being the fittest.

Sameer Verma's comeback was greatly adulated and that has been reflected in the rankings. He jumps three places to 28th after defeating World No. 6 Anthony Ginting at the Round of 32 match in the French Open. Other notable names in the Men's singles like Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth haven't moved from their earlier places (8th, 11th, 12th respectively).

In the doubles categories, some pairs have seen slight movement, but for the worse. While Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty remain rooted at the 8th rank, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila drop two places to perch on the 21st position.

Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy see a slight jump to the 23rd place, but Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand drop a place to 28th in the Women's doubles. In Mixed doubles as well, Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto fall one place to the 30th place.