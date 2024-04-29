Seven Indian Badminton stars set for Paris Olympics

Seven Indian shuttlers, including PV Sindhu, have secured their spots to compete in the Paris Olympics across four categories. The qualification was based on their Olympic Games Qualification rankings, with the final nod coming on the cutoff date set by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Sindhu, along with men's singles players HS Pranoy and Lakshya Sen, had already booked their Olympic berths. Sindhu, a former world champion, ranked 12th in women's singles, while Pranoy and Sen secured the ninth and 13th positions, respectively.

From dreaming to living the journey, now embarking on my third Olympics (time flies!). Each medal a symbol of relentless hard work and sacrifice 💪🙌



Continuously dreaming and living ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CH4xpHadZE — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) April 23, 2024

In men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty grabbed the third spot in the qualification cycle, emerging as strong medal hopefuls for India. In women's doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa clinched the 13th position, ensuring their participation in the Olympics.



However, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, the other women's doubles pair, narrowly missed out on Olympic qualification.

List of Indian Shuttlers qualified for Paris Olympics: PV Sindhu, HS Pranoy, Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men's Doubles), Chirag Shetty (Men's Doubles), Tanisha Crasto (Women's Doubles), Ashwini Ponnappa (Women's Doubles)