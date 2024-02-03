Schedules for Badminton Asia Team Championships announced

The schedules for the Badminton Asia Team Championships are out on Saturday. The next edition of the tournament will be held in Shah Alam, Malaysia, from February 13-18.



The Indian men's team, drawn against China and Hong Kong in Group A, will begin its campaign against Hong Kong at 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time on February 14.

Indian team - led by HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty -will play its second group match against China at 10:30 AM IST.

Only the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

The Indian women's team will begin its campaign against China at 6:30 AM IST on February 14. The PV Sindhu-led Indian women's team has already been assured of a spot in the knockouts as Group W has no other teams.



The tournament will also serve as a qualifier for the prestigious Thomas Cup - the men's team world cup in which India is currently the defending champion, and Uber Cup - the women's team world cup.

A total of 15 teams in the men's event and 11 in the women's event will take part in the two Championships.

