Satwiksairaj not allowed to carry badminton kit bag onboard flight

Indian badminton player Satwiksairaj Rankireddy faced a "strange thing" at the Hyderabad International Airport today morning after the World No. 7 doubles star was not allowed to carry his badminton kit bag onboard the flight as cabin luggage.

Taking to Twitter to raise his concerns, the Amalapuram-born shuttler, requested the Hyderabad International Airport authorities to look into the matter as putting badminton kit bags as check-in luggage could lead to the racquets getting damaged and is a risk that players tend to avoid by carrying it in the cabin itself.

However, Satwik was informed that there have been certain rule changes by the Security at the airport and was then "forced" to put his kit bag as check-in.

2. There are few incidents in past where racquets got damaged during checkin. As you know Hyderabad is very popular for badminton. And there are Many players who travel alot this will be new problem for us. Please do consider to allow our kitbags as Carryon like past. Thankyou. — Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) April 16, 2022

Citing that there have been previous incidents where racquets get damaged when kit bags are checked-in, Satwik has requested the authorities to consider allowing badminton players to take their kit bags on board the flight as "Carryon like past".



Satwik, who is one half of India's top doubles duo, alongside partner Chirag Shetty, was travelling from Hyderabad to Mumbai when this incident took place.