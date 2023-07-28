Japan Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag's unbeaten runs ends, Lakshya through to semis

The 12-match unbeaten run of World no. 2 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty came to an end on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Japan Open Super 750.

Lakshya Sen, however, has had an easy outing against Koki Watanabe of Japan as he won his quarterfinal match in straight games (21-15, 21-19).

Up against Olympic champions Lee Yang and Wang Chin-Lin of Chinese Taipei, Satwik-Chirag lost a gruelling three-setter in 69 minutes. The final result was 21-15, 23-25, 21-16 in Lee and Wang's favour.

In a match where, Satwik and Chirag found themselves on the wrong end of Court 1 at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium, Tokyo, where the shuttle drift was slow, Lee and Wang punished them with a speed game from a favourable side in both the first and third game.

While Wang weakened the Indians' defence with his mighty deep smashes, Lee was terrific at the net, not letting the Indians take control for a major part of the match.

While they won the first game easily, as the Indians never looked convincing, the second game saw Satwik and Chirag save three match points to draw the parity 25-23.

As they changed the end for the decider, Lee and Wang marched on to a 5-1 lead and extended it to an 11-7 lead at the third-game interval. After the break, the Chinese Taipei pair broke away to a six-point lead. Satwik and Chirag won three quick points, too, to reduce the gap to 16-19. But Wang's outstanding smashes were unreturnable for the Indians.

There was a nervous moment for Lee as he landed poorly on his right shoulder while attempting a return to Chirag's toss. However, he stood firm and won the match with a deep smash.