Who is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy? 10 things to know about the Indian shuttler

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy qualified for Tokyo Olympics in the Men's Doubles Event, Badminton. He will partner Chirag Shetty in Tokyo, as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy competes in his first ever Olympic games. The duo were ranked ninth in the race to Tokyo Olympics Men's Doubles rankings. Here are the 10 things to know about the Indian shuttler.



Where does Satwiksairaj Rankireddy hail from?

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy hails from Amalapuram, which is in the state of Andhra Pradesh.



How old is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy? Satwiksairaj Rankireddy was born on August 13, 2000 and is 20 years old. Which event will Satwiksairaj Rankireddy compete at Tokyo Olympics? Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will compete in the Men's Doubles Event at Tokyo Olympics. Who is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's partner in Men's Doubles event?

Chirag Shetty is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's partner in the Men's Doubles Event at Tokyo Olympics.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty

How did Satwiksairaj Rankireddy qualify for Tokyo Olympics?



Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished ninth in the race to Tokyo Olympics Men's Doubles ranking. Will Tokyo be Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's first appearance at Olympics? Yes, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will make his first appearance at Olympics in Tokyo. Who is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's coach for Tokyo Olympics? Former world number one in Men's Doubles, Mathias Boe is training Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for Olympics. How did Satwiksairaj Rankireddy fare at Commonwealth Games 2018? Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won two medals at Commonwealth Games in 2018. The Indian shuttler won Gold Medal in the mixed team event, and the silver medal in the Men's Doubles event with Chirag Shetty. Has Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won a BWF World Tour title ? Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has won two World Tour titles, at Hyderabad Open 2018 and Thailand Open 2019, alongside his partner, Chirag Shetty. Is Satwiksairaj Rankireddy a medal prospect at Tokyo Olympics? The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Reddy have achieved decent amount of success together, and have been playing with each other since a while. The pair have won 8 BWF titles together, and have an outside chance of winning a medal in Tokyo.



