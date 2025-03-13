Satwik credits Chirag Shetty for support after emotional All England Open victory

Indian badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty began their All England Open campaign with a convincing 21-17, 21-15 victory over Denmark’s Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard on Wednesday.

However, for Satwik, this win was more than just a routine first-round success—it was his first match back after the passing of his father last month.

As soon as the final point was won, Satwik raised his finger towards the sky, his gaze following, in what seemed like a silent tribute to his late father. The 40-minute match was an emotional milestone for the Indian shuttler, who admitted that returning to the court was not easy.

A fitting tribute

The Indian duo, one of the world’s top men’s doubles pairs, had not competed since Satwik’s father’s passing.

Returning to the high-pressure atmosphere of the All England Open was an emotional challenge, but the way Satwik and Chirag handled it together highlighted their bond beyond just being doubles partners.

Speaking after the match to BWF, Satwik reflected on the emotional burden he carried into the tournament.

“It’s tough, but that’s how life is. It wasn’t expected,” he said, acknowledging the difficulty of dealing with personal grief while competing at the highest level.

He credited his partner, Chirag Shetty, and the support team for standing by him during the difficult time.

“During hard times, he (Chirag) came to my hometown. we practiced there a bit, and for that, I’m thankful. He was there during my injury; his parents came down, and our coach also came to my hometown. My father always wanted to bring them there," he added.

Chirag praises Satwik’s strength

While Satwik expressed gratitude for the support he received, Chirag Shetty had nothing but admiration for his partner’s resilience.

“Credit to Satwik, what he’s gone through and how he’s come back and decided to play here, nobody could do that. Kudos to him, he’s a strong-willed person to come out of it and keep it all aside, because that’s what his dad would’ve wanted him to do. I’m proud to be his partner,” he said.

Satwik’s ability to focus on badminton amidst personal loss, Chirag noted, was a testament to his strength of character.