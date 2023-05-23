Satwik/Chirag regain career-high rank

Top Indian men’s doubles badminton pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are back at world No. 5 in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Rankings released on Tuesday.

The Indian pair, in action at the Malaysia Masters later this week, rose two spots to regain the fifth spot. They had attained the world number 5 rank in December last year but had since then dropped out of the top five.

Satwik and Chirag are the first Indian men’s doubles pair to be ranked inside the top 10 of the BWF World Rankings.

HS Prannoy has dropped two places to 9th. He remains the only Indian in the top 10 in Men's Singles.

Prannoy and the Satwik-Chirag pair are the only representatives in the top 10 across disciplines in the latest ranking.

PV Sindhu has dropped to 13th in Women's Singles. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (15th) are the top ranked women's duo.