Satwik/Chirag highest earners among Indians in 2023 BWF prize money list

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the highest earners among Indians from Badminton World Federation (BWF) events in 2023. They are the only Indians to figure in the list of top-30 earners released by the badminton world body on Monday.

According to the prize money list released by BWF, Satwik and Chirag have earned USD 87,166 each so far this year. This makes them the 30th highest earners in the world from badminton tournaments prize money.

They won the Swiss Open title in March, which had a prize money of USD 210,000, the Indonesia Open in June, which had a prize money of USD 1,250,000, and the Korea Open in July, which had a prize money of USD 420,000.

Currently ranked number 2 among men's doubles pairs, Satwik and Chirag have been the best hopes for Indian badminton on the global stage in 2023.

Globally, Korean women's singles player An Se Young, winner of seven events this season, leads the overall prize money standings with earnings of USD 428,480. Korea and China figure the most in the top 30 earners.

Danish phenomenon Viktor Axelsen is the second highest earner despite having missed several tournaments this year, with USD 270,195.

Among doubles players, the highest earners have been mixed doubles world champions Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong, winners of all three Super 1000 events. Overall, they are in joint sixth place with USD 154,828.