French Open LIVE: Satwik-Chirag faces Lee-Yang in men's doubles final - Scores, Updates, Blog

World no. 1 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to break their title jinx at the French Open Super 750 when they go up against world no. 16 Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei in the men's doubles final at Court 1 of the the Adidas Arena.

This is Satwik-Chirag's fourth straight final on the BWF World Tour, and third of this year. In the last three finals, they failed to win the title.

Satwik-Chirag played Lee and Yang twice so far, in 2021. And on both occasions, the Indian pair won.

The match is expected to start at 7:20 PM IST.

