Olympics 2024: 'We’re taking it one point at a time,' says Satwik-Chirag

In a promising start to their Paris Olympics campaign, India's medal contenders Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty marked their territory with an impressive straight-game victory over the French pairing of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in their opening Group C men's doubles match on Saturday.

Satwik and Chirag, the third seed, saw off Corvee and Labar 21-17, 21-14.



Satwik, during a conversation with Jio Cinema, said, “It was both challenging and a positive start for us. We wanted to build confidence, and I think we started pretty well, so I am happy with that."

Satwik and Chirag took control of the match from the word go and dominated the rallies during the 45-minute clash.

“We just kept it simple. It's always difficult to play the first match, but we got used to it slowly and are really happy with how we played," said Chirag on being asked about their plans for their campaign opener.

“Playing the Olympics is always a challenge. We never take it easy. It is a special feeling representing India, so we prepared as we would for a final," added Satwik.

Satwik and Chirag will play the German pairing of Marvin Seidel and Mark Lamsfub next Monday.

“Training will continue as usual. We'll start preparing tomorrow and face them on Monday morning," said Satwik.

“We are taking it one point at a time. We're not thinking far ahead, just one step at a time, one day at a time," he added.

