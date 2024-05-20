'There's a special bond with Thailand': Satwik-Chirag after winning Super 500 title

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the Thailand Open Super 500 on Sunday, for the second time in their career.



In 2019, Satwik-Chirag won the title for the first time for their maiden BWF World Tour title, a crown that would propel them to the elite level of men's doubles. Since then, they won several World Tour titles, became Asian Games champions and attained the number one ranking.

After cruising without dropping a game in Bangkok - on Sunday they defeated China's Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in the final 21-15, 21-15 in 46 minutes, the duo regained their number-one ranking. Before the Thailand Open, Satwik and Chirag slipped to the third position in the world ranking.

As they won their second title of the year, in Thailand, Satwik said, "We have always loved playing in Thailand. There’s a special bond – we won our first event here and also the Thomas Cup (in 2022)."

“My first medal at junior level was here as well. We have a lot of good memories and we want to add to it," he added.

Recalling the moment of 2019, Chirag said, "The impact was immense."

THAILAND OPEN CHAMPIONS! 🏆💥💥



"Growing up watching greats like Ahsan-Setiawan, Boe-Mogensen and Lee Yong Dae do it, we had always dreamt of winning a SuperSeries. When we actually pulled it off, we couldn’t believe it," he added.



Talking about the win, Chirag said, "It is an indescribable moment for both of us and then on, we have been able to believe in ourselves, that ‘yes, we can achieve great things together'."

Satwik and Chirag remain the only Indian men's doubles pair to win the Thailand Open twice.