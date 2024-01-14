Badminton
Malaysia Open LIVE: Satwik-Chirag 1-1 Liang-Wang in final - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of Satwik-Chirag's performance in the final of the Malaysia Open, a Super 1000 event, on Sunday.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are set to play their first final of the year at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 in Kula Lumpur on Sunday. They will face world no. 1 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in the summit clash. Satwik-Chirag is the first Indian pair to reach the final of the Malaysia Open.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 14 Jan 2024 10:11 AM GMT
Liang-Wang draws level
Relentless smashing by Wang. His smash lands in the deep court, splitting the Indian defence.
Liang and Wang draw level in the match, winning the second game 21-18.
- 14 Jan 2024 10:10 AM GMT
Game point for Liang-Wang
Service error by Satwik. Liang and Wang are on game point chance at 18-20.
- 14 Jan 2024 10:09 AM GMT
Game 2: Satwik-Chirag trails 18-19
A brilliant over-the-head toss by Satwik from the net. The Indians are now just a point behind Liang and Wang. They trail 18-19.
- 14 Jan 2024 10:08 AM GMT
Game 2: Liang-Wang extends the lead
A superb deep finish by Wang. Chirag bends down, and Wang goes for a backhand kill over the net. And 19-17 lead for Liang and Wang.
- 14 Jan 2024 10:07 AM GMT
Game 2: 15-17 for Satwik-Chirag
Wang fails to return the shuttle. Satwik-Chirag trails 15-17.
The next move goes wide. An 18-15 lead for Liang and Wang.
- 14 Jan 2024 10:06 AM GMT
Game 2: Liang's smash hits the net
Satwik and Chirag trails 14-17 now.
- 14 Jan 2024 10:06 AM GMT
Game 1: Wang nets Chirag's return
The Indian pair trails 13-17 as Wang nets Chirag's return.
- 14 Jan 2024 10:05 AM GMT
Game 2: Linag-Wang retains the lead
16-12 lead for Liang and Wang into the second game. They forced the Indians to play flat to the backside of the Indian players.
- 14 Jan 2024 10:04 AM GMT
Game 2: A brilliant finish by Chirag
Chirag charges Wang's body from the net with an angled return. The Indian pair now trails 12-14.
- 14 Jan 2024 10:03 AM GMT
Game 2: A point for Satwik-Chirag
The Indian pair now trails 11-14 as they win a point at the net.