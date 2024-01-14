Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Malaysia Open LIVE: Satwik-Chirag 1-1 Liang-Wang in final - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch the live updates of Satwik-Chirag's performance in the final of the Malaysia Open, a Super 1000 event, on Sunday.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Badminton
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Source: BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 Jan 2024 10:11 AM GMT

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are set to play their first final of the year at the Malaysia Open Super 1000 in Kula Lumpur on Sunday. They will face world no. 1 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China in the summit clash. Satwik-Chirag is the first Indian pair to reach the final of the Malaysia Open.

Catch live updates:

Live Updates

2024-01-14 07:33:12
