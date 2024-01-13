Malaysia Open: Satwik/Chirag reach final, defeats World Champion pair

Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered the men's doubles final of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 tournament on Saturday.

The Indian pair defeated World Champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea in straight games to reach the final of the tournament for the first time.

The world number 2 Indian pair, who won the Asian Games gold medal last year, beat their Korean opponents 21-18 22-20 in the semifinal match that lasted 47 minutes.

2⃣nd Super 1000 FINAL for Satchi! 🏸💪



Satwik/Chirag save six game points in the second game to eventually take it and the match against 🇰🇷's Kang/Seo to reach the #MalaysiaOpen2024 FINAL!



INCREDIBLE STUFF FROM SATCHI 🤯



Score: 21-18, 22-20#MalaysiaOpenSuper1000 pic.twitter.com/VutdgVJdWI — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 13, 2024

The Indian duo scripted a solid comeback in the second game after being down 14-20 and saved six-game points and then won the game with two consecutive points 22-20.

The match was marked by short and snappy rallies as Satwik and Chirag showed better anticipation and execution to lead 9-5 in the opening game.

However, a couple of long shots from the Indian pair and some clever stroke play helped the Koreans take four straight points.

Chirag came up with a brilliant return while Satwik continued his good work on the net as the Indian pair continued the lead in the first game. After the mid-game break, the Koreans tried to come back but the Indians raced to a lead of 17-13 and then won the first game 21-18.

Seo and Kang started better in the second game and they managed a lead of 11-6 at the interval.

The Indian pair committed a few errors as the Koreans made it 14-20 looking to force a decider. But the Indian pair scripted a brilliant comeback taking eight points in a row to win the second game 22-20 and move to the fina