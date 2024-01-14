Satwik-Chirag loses Malaysia Open title to China's Liang-Wang

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the final of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 conceding an opening game lead against world no. 1 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

Satwik-Chirag won the opening game 21-9. Liang-Wang, however, fought back to draw level in the second game, winning it 21-18.

In the third game, both pairings stayed close to sealing the matter, but the Chinese duo had the last laugh as they broke away from an 18-16 lead to reach match-point chances at 20-16. They would eventually claim the title by winning the game 21-17, with Liang's relentless smashing making it too hard for the Indian duo.

In the first game, Liang and Wang struggled to find a way out to counter the Indian pair's smash fest.

PETRONAS Malaysia Open 2024

MD - Final

🇨🇳LIANG Wei Keng🏅

9 21 21 🇨🇳WANG Chang🏅

🇮🇳Satwiksairaj RANKIREDDY

21 18 17 🇮🇳Chirag SHETTY



🕚 in 58 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) January 14, 2024

However, the Chinese duo, who defeated Satwik-Chirag China Masters final last year, started deploying their flat smashes in the second game that helped them gain an 11-8 lead at the interval.



After the break, they would soon break away to a 17-13 lead, but Satwik-Chirag would soon reduce the margin to 18-19.

In the end, relentless smashing by Wang landed in the deep court, splitting the Indian defence. Liang and Wang drew level in the match, winning the second game 21-18.

In the deciding third game, Satwik and Chirag gained an 11-7 at the interval, but things changed after the break as Liang and Wang drew level at 14-14 before ramping up their game to extend the lead to 19-16. Eventually, the Chinese pair won the game 21-17.

Satwik and Chirag will be in action next at the India Open Super 750.