Badminton
Satwik-Chirag loses Malaysia Open title to China's Liang-Wang
Satwik-Chirag conceded the opening game lead to lose the Malaysia Open men's doubles title clash 21-9, 18-21, 17-21 against Liang and Wang.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost the final of the Malaysia Open Super 1000 conceding an opening game lead against world no. 1 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.
Satwik-Chirag won the opening game 21-9. Liang-Wang, however, fought back to draw level in the second game, winning it 21-18.
In the third game, both pairings stayed close to sealing the matter, but the Chinese duo had the last laugh as they broke away from an 18-16 lead to reach match-point chances at 20-16. They would eventually claim the title by winning the game 21-17, with Liang's relentless smashing making it too hard for the Indian duo.
In the first game, Liang and Wang struggled to find a way out to counter the Indian pair's smash fest.
However, the Chinese duo, who defeated Satwik-Chirag China Masters final last year, started deploying their flat smashes in the second game that helped them gain an 11-8 lead at the interval.
After the break, they would soon break away to a 17-13 lead, but Satwik-Chirag would soon reduce the margin to 18-19.
In the end, relentless smashing by Wang landed in the deep court, splitting the Indian defence. Liang and Wang drew level in the match, winning the second game 21-18.
In the deciding third game, Satwik and Chirag gained an 11-7 at the interval, but things changed after the break as Liang and Wang drew level at 14-14 before ramping up their game to extend the lead to 19-16. Eventually, the Chinese pair won the game 21-17.
Satwik and Chirag will be in action next at the India Open Super 750.