Japan Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag in action, Prannoy faces Axelsen; Lakshya vs Watanabe - LIVE UPDATES, BLOG

World no. 2 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are chasing their third consecutive BWF World Tour title at the Japan Open Super 750, will take on reigning Olympic champions Lee Yang and Wang Chin-Lin of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

HS Prannoy - the world no. 10 and India's highest-ranked men's singles player - will have his task cut out against world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen. Prannoy lost to the Dane shuttler in the Indonesia Open last month but defeated Axelsen in the Indonesia Masters (2021) and BWF World Tour Finals (2022).

In the other men's singles match, Lakshya Sen, the Canada Open champion, will face Japanese Koki Watanabe in his quarterfinal match.