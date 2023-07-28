Badminton
Japan Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag in action, Prannoy faces Axelsen; Lakshya vs Watanabe - LIVE UPDATES, BLOG
Catch all the live updates of the Japan Open 2023 quarterfinals.
World no. 2 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who are chasing their third consecutive BWF World Tour title at the Japan Open Super 750, will take on reigning Olympic champions Lee Yang and Wang Chin-Lin of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.
HS Prannoy - the world no. 10 and India's highest-ranked men's singles player - will have his task cut out against world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen. Prannoy lost to the Dane shuttler in the Indonesia Open last month but defeated Axelsen in the Indonesia Masters (2021) and BWF World Tour Finals (2022).
In the other men's singles match, Lakshya Sen, the Canada Open champion, will face Japanese Koki Watanabe in his quarterfinal match.
- 28 July 2023 4:30 AM GMT
Game: Lee Yang and Wang Chin-Lin take 14-9 lead
Satwik and Chirag have been pushed from the frontcourt. Wang Chin-Lin continues to trouble them with smashes. Lee Yang and Wang Chin-Lin now have 14-9 lead in the game one.
- 28 July 2023 4:28 AM GMT
Game: Wang Chin-Lin smashes Chinese Taipei pair to 11-7 lead at interval
Wang Chin-Lin is coming up with powerful smashes. Satwik's defence is being tested. The Chinese Taipei pair extends the lead to 9-7. For the first time in the game, Lee Yang and Wang Chin-Lin are having more than a point lead.
Chin-Lin's smashes have the power and angle tilt. They take an 11-7 at the mid game interval.
- 28 July 2023 4:28 AM GMT
- 28 July 2023 4:25 AM GMT
Game 1: Deep smash from Chirag Shetty
Beautiful deep smash from Chirag Shetty. Lee Yang and Wang Chin-Lin have no answer to it. So far, the battle is so close with the game is levelled at 7-7.
- 28 July 2023 4:23 AM GMT
Game 1: Neck-to-neck battle
It is 4-4. The first game is going neck to neck as both pairings are trying to get control of the net.
- 28 July 2023 4:19 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag in 2023
Satwik-Chirag has won their last two events in Indonesia Open Super 1000 and Korea Open Super 500. Overall, they have won three World Tour titles this season. They are now ranked 2nd on the BWF World Rankings.
- 28 July 2023 4:16 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag takes Court 1: Action begins soon
Satwik and Chirag take court 1. They will take on Lee Yang and Wang Chin-Lin in pursuit of a place in the semifinals.
- 28 July 2023 3:19 AM GMT
Head-to-Head: Lakshya Sen vs Koki Watanabe
Lakshya Sen and Koki Watanabe played each other twice, that too when they were playing junior-level events. While Watanabe defeated Lakshya in their first meeting at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships - mixed team event on July 11, 2016, Lakshya avenged the defeat three days later in the individual event.
- 28 July 2023 3:14 AM GMT
Head-to-Head: HS Prannoy vs Viktor Axelsen
HS Prannoy and Viktor Axelsen have met eight times in their career. World no. 1 Axelsen enjoys a 6-2 lead, but in their last three meetings, India's Prannoy won twice while Axelsen once.
- 28 July 2023 2:41 AM GMT
Head-to-Head: Satwik-Chirag vs Lee Yang-Wang Chin-Lin
Going into the Japan Open quarterfinals, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have a 2-1 head-to-head record against the Tokyo Olympics gold medallists Lee Yang and Wang Chin-Lin.