Satwik/Chirag drop down from world no. 1, Srikanth drops out of world top 30

Indian men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dropped to world number three in BWF World Rankings while Kidmabi Srikanth dropped out of world top 30 in men's singles on Tuesday.

In the latest updated BWF World rankings, Satwik/Chirag suffered the drop after an early exit in the Singapore Open and their withdrawal from the Indonesia Open last week.

Chinese pair Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang moved to world number one while Danish pair Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen jumped to world number two.

The ranking of the Indian pair is unlikely to improve as they are skipping the Australian Open Super 500 tournament that starts today.

In men's singles, veteran Indian shuttler and World Championship medalist Kidambi Srikanth dropped four places to become world number 32. This is his lowest ranking in the past decade after he exited the Singapore Open due to an injury.

HS Prannoy and Lakshay Sen remained at world number 10 and world number 14 in the men's singles.

PV Sindhu stayed at world number 12 in the women's category and she is expected to go to the 2024 Paris Olympics with the same rank.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand have improved further in their rankings and reached world number 24 after their giant-killing runs in recent tournaments. They have jumped six places from world number 30 in the last week of May.

Olympic-bound Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa also improved one place to become world number 19.

Apart from HS Prannoy and Satwik/Chirag, it is unlikely that other Indian shuttlers will have seedings at the Paris Olympics. Prannoy also has to improve his ranking in the upcoming tournaments to be seeded at the Paris Olympics.