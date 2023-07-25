Satwik/Chirag climb to career-high rank

Reigning Asian Champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy climbed up a spot to achieve their all time career-high rank of world no. 2 in latest BWF World Rankings on Tuesday.

The dynamic men’s doubles duo have won 3 BWF World Tour titles this year including Indonesia Open 2023 (Super 1000), Korea Open 2023 (Super 500) and Swiss Open 2023 (Super 300). They are also unbeaten currently for 10 matches on BWF World Tour.

The Indian shuttlers have not lost a single final this year. On the World Tour, they won three titles - the Swiss Open Super 300 in March, Indonesia Open Super 1000 in June, and Korea Open Super 500 in July. Satwik-Chirag won the Asian Championships title, a non-BWF event, in May, becoming the first Indian pair to achieve the feat.

The Indians are now also on a ten-match winning streak, a trend that they started at the Indonesia Open, their maiden Super 1000 title.

Satwik and Chirag could soon attain the numero uno position on the BWF world rankings, replacing Alfian and Ardianto, if they win the Japan Open and the Indonesian pair, the current holder of the position, loses before the final.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat world no. 1 Indonesian pair Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Arian Ardianto in the men's doubles final to clinch the Korea Open Super 500 badminton title last Sunday. They are currently playing in the Japan Open.