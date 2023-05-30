Satwik/Chirag achieve career-best world ranking, Prannoy moves up

Indian badminton duo of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty jumped one spot to reach world rank 4 in men's doubles achieving their career-best world ranking in the latest released rankings by BWF on Tuesday.

The men's doubles pair has been on a constant rise and won Badminton Asia Championships recently. The duo will be in action at Thailand Masters after skipping the Malaysia Masters last week.

After a good show by the Indian shuttlers in the past week, a lot of movement has happened in the world rankings with Indian shuttlers moving up.

In men's singles, HS Prannoy became world number 8 after winning his first BWF World Tour Title at Malaysia Masters and remained India's best shuttler in men's singles. Kidambi Srikanth gained three places after a quarter-final finish at Malaysia Masters to break in top-20 with a world rank of 20.

Lakshya Sen continues to be out of top-20 after another early exit at Malaysia Masters last week.

Despite reaching the semi-finals of Malaysia Masters 2023, PV Sindhu remained at world rank 13 and she will have to perform consistently to break into the world top 10.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remained India's best pair with a world ranking of 15.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy remained India's best pair with a world ranking of 35 while Ishan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto slipped to a world rank of 39.

The Indian shuttlers will be in action at Thailand Masters this week and will have a great chance of improving their rankings given Olympic qualification has started from 1st May 2023.











