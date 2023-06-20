Satwik/Chirag become world number 3, achieve career-best ranking

Indian badminton men's doubles pair Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty jumped three spots to reach world rank 3 and attained their career-best ranking in the latest released rankings by BWF on Tuesday.

The Indian pair created history by becoming the first-ever Indian badminton players to win a Super 1000 event after winning Indonesia Open 2023 on Sunday.

The title triumph in Indonesia against world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malayisa in straight games has put the Indian duo among the top three in the world.

Indian duo is having a stellar 2023 with two world tour titles (Swiss Open and Indonesia Open) along with a gold medal at Badminton Asia Championships.

In men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth jumped three spots to enter the top 20 with world rank 19 while Lakshya Sen jumped two places to become world rank 18.

Top-ranked Indian men's singles shuttler in the world, HS Prannoy maintained his world rank 9 after a good show at the Indonesia Open. Young shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat raised to world number 30 to attain his career-best ranking and become the fourth Indian in the top 30 of the world.

PV Sindhu improved two places to reach world number 12 in the women's singles category. Despite withdrawing from most of the tournaments, Saina Nehwal also moved up one place to become world number 31.

In the mixed doubles category, Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy remained India's best pair with a world ranking of 33 while Tanisha Crasto and Ishan Bhatnagar dropped down to world number 38.

With the tournaments like Taipei Open coming up, the Indian shuttlers have a good chance to improve their ranking in the Olympic qualification period.



