Satwik-Chirag's Asian Games gold medal-winning jersey to be auctioned

The jersey worn by Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after their historic Asian Games gold medal-winning performance against South Korea’s Choi Solgyu-Kim Wonho will be auctioned on Sunday, November 26, at 2 PM IST, on Solibad's Instagram channel.

Satwik and Chirag have signed their white shirts after clinching the maiden Asian Games gold for in badminton for India.

The money raised in the auction will be handed over to the Sri Meikandaar Matric Higher Secondary School which was built by the NGO HUMAN Uplift.

“It is situated in the village of Mannachanallur, in Trichy, centre of Tamil Nadu, one of India’s poorer areas where families from the Dalit caste, have no means to send their children to school. The money raised will be used to set up a global sports program for up to 900 children for a year. Sports will include badminton, but not only,” Solibad, Badminton Without Borders, said in a press release.

The release also emphasised why the jersey is special.

“This piece of history is quite unique as it was India’s first-ever gold medal in the Asian Games for any category in badminton – a real breakthrough for India’s badminton. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been Solibad Ambassadors for a couple of years and believe it is their responsibility to give back to the community, especially those who are in need," the release added.



Chirag, meanwhile, is elated to help the needy children.

“Giving back and helping children in need is really something that fulfills me and makes me really happy – more than anything else” Chirag was quoted in the press release.

The Thomas Cup-winning Indian team had previously raised over $5000 in an auction for Solibad.

The winner of the auction will also get a signed photo of Chirag and Satwik together with the shirt. The successful bidder will have 24 hours to send proof of payment to get hold of the shirt.