Badminton
India International Challenge: Sathish, Isharani win men's and women's singles titles
While Sathish notched up a straight-game win over Ravi in the final, Isharani edged out Unnati Hooda in a three-setter, registering a come-from-behind win.
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Isharani Baruah clinched the men's and women's singles titles at the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge in Bengaluru on Sunday.
While world no. 87 Sathish notched up a straight-game win (21-14, 21-16) over Ravi in the final, Isharani edged out Unnati Hooda in a three-setter, registering a come-from-behind win.
Isharani lost the opening game 13-21, but the Assam girl played with great zeal and determination to beat Hooda, who has long been considered a promising face in Indian women's singles.
This is Isharani's second successive title. At the National Games in Goa, she played a pivotal role in helping Assam clinch the women's team gold medal, upsetting domestic giant Maharashtra in the final. Isharani defeated Aalisha Naik.
India won a total of three medals at the BWF Grade 3 tournament. The men's doubles duo Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, meanwhile, defeated fellow Indian pair Shyam Prasad and Subramanian Subjith 21-13, 21-14 in 29 minutes to clinch the title.
In the women's doubles final, the Japanese pair of Miku Shigeta and Maya Taguchi won a thrilling three-setter (17-21, 21-18, 21-15) against India's Riya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra in 55 minutes.
Sathish, who also played the mixed doubles final partnering Aadya Variyath, lost 23-21, 17-21, 20-22 against Thailand's Phatharathorn Nipornram and Nattamon Laisuan.