India International Challenge: Sathish, Isharani win men's and women's singles titles

Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Isharani Baruah clinched the men's and women's singles titles at the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge in Bengaluru on Sunday.



While world no. 87 Sathish notched up a straight-game win (21-14, 21-16) over Ravi in the final, Isharani edged out Unnati Hooda in a three-setter, registering a come-from-behind win.

Isharani lost the opening game 13-21, but the Assam girl played with great zeal and determination to beat Hooda, who has long been considered a promising face in Indian women's singles.

This is Isharani's second successive title. At the National Games in Goa, she played a pivotal role in helping Assam clinch the women's team gold medal, upsetting domestic giant Maharashtra in the final. Isharani defeated Aalisha Naik.

Another edition of Infosys Foundation India International Challenge was successfully conducted and was concluded today. Congratulations to all the Winners!!! @Infy_Foundation @YonexSunriseIn @BAI_Media @Sports_PDCSE pic.twitter.com/Eip0RkNU8i — Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) 🇮🇳 (@ppbaindia) October 29, 2023

India won a total of three medals at the BWF Grade 3 tournament. The men's doubles duo Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, meanwhile, defeated fellow Indian pair Shyam Prasad and Subramanian Subjith 21-13, 21-14 in 29 minutes to clinch the title.

Isharani clinched the tie-breaker game against Unnati, making her the winner of the INFOSYS FOUNDATION INDIA INTERNATIONAL CHALLENGE 2023 with a scoreline of 13-21, 21-19, and 21-11. https://t.co/S73WodG05U pic.twitter.com/f3t1W6VYKp — Valmoth (@valmoth1) October 29, 2023

In the women's doubles final, the Japanese pair of Miku Shigeta and Maya Taguchi won a thrilling three-setter (17-21, 21-18, 21-15) against India's Riya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra in 55 minutes.



Sathish, who also played the mixed doubles final partnering Aadya Variyath, lost 23-21, 17-21, 20-22 against Thailand's Phatharathorn Nipornram and Nattamon Laisuan.