Sathish-Aadya Triumph in Mixed Doubles, Sai-Krishna Seize Men's Crown at Iran Fajr International Challenge

The 32nd Iran Fajr International Challenge witnessed exhilarating badminton action as Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath clinched the mixed doubles title in an intense final against compatriots B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy in Yazd, Iran.

In a gripping showdown on Saturday, Sathish and Aadya secured a 22-20, 21-14 victory over the formidable duo of Sumeeth and Sikki, showcasing their prowess on the court. The mixed doubles finale added another feather to the cap of the Indian badminton duo as they celebrated their triumph at the international stage.

Meanwhile, K Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garage displayed stellar performances, securing the men's doubles title after a hard-fought battle against the Mexican pair of Job Castillo and Luis Armando Montoya. The Indian pair emerged victorious with a scoreline of 21-18, 21-19 in the final on Sunday, further enhancing India's dominance in the tournament.



In the men's singles category, Sathish faced a formidable challenge in the final, losing 17-21, 18-21 to Hong Kong's Nguyen Hai Dang. The women's singles final witnessed fourth seed Tasnim Mir falling to Hong Kong's Sin Yan Happy Lo with a scoreline of 14-21, 12-21.

The Iran Fajr International Challenge showcased the prowess of Indian shuttlers on the global stage, with Sathish-Aadya's victory in mixed doubles and Sai-Krishna's triumph in men's doubles adding to the nation's badminton glory.