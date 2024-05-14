Thailand Open: Sathish-Aadya advance to 2nd round, end of road for Sumeeth-Sikki

Indian mixed doubles pairing of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath advanced to the second round of the Thailand Open Super 500 in Bangkok on Tuesday.



The young Indian pair defeated the local pairing of Tanakorn Meechai and Fungfa Korpthammakit 21-17, 21-16 in 33 minutes in the Round of 32.

However, it was a curtain for B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy as they went down to Indonesia's Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari in straight games (12-21, 16-21) in 33 minutes.

Sathish and Aadya will go up against Rivaldy and Mentari in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Meiraba advances to the main draw

The first day of the BWF World Tour event also saw the struggle of several young Indian players in the qualifiers.

Meiraba Luwang Maisnam is the only singles player to advance to the main draw after he defeated compatriots Shashwat Dalal and Kok Jing Hong. Meirba will face off against fellow Indian star HS Prannoy in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.



No other Indian players could advance to the main draw of the Thailand Open.

Ravi defeated compatriot Kartikey Gulshan Kumar in the first round of the qualifiers but lost to Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul in the next round.

It was heartbreak for Ayush Shetty as he put up a valiant display but lost a three-gamer in the final round of his qualifying match against Jason Gunawan of Hong Kong.

In women's singles, Nikki Rapria lost to Saloni Samirbhai Mehta of Hong Kong 8-21, 7-21 in the second round of qualifiers. Nikki, however, is still in the fray in the event as she will pair up with Nishu Rapria to play Panda sisters - Rutuparna and Swetaparna - in the Round of 32.

Also going down is former World Junior Championships silver medallist Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, who went down fighting against Hong Kong's Ong Zhen Yi 21-17, 21-23-15-21 in the first round of the qualifiers.

In the men's doubles segment, Vimalraj Annadurai and Mauryan Kathiravan were no match for Beh Chun Meng and Goh Boon Zhe as the Indian combo suffered a 4-21, 8-21 defeat in the second round of the qualifiers.

Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag to open campaign

On Wednesday, fifth-seeded Prannoy and Kiran George in men's singles and top-seeded Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men's doubles will open their campaign.

Also opening their campaign are Unnati Hooda, and Samiya Imad Farooqui in women's singles. Unnati will also play in women's doubles pairing up with Palak Arora. Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap will have their task cut out as they face Han Yue of China and Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in their respective first-round matches.