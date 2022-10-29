BWF Junior World C'ships: Sankar Muthusamy becomes 4th ever Indian to reach final

18-year-old S Sankar Muthusamy on Saturday became only the fourth ever Indian shuttler to reach the finals of BWF Junior World Championships across all categories.

Ranked 110 in the world, Sankar defeated Thailand's Phanitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-13, 21-15 in the semi-finals.

This will be the fourth appearance for an Indian in final of BWF Junior World Championships history - an event started by the world badminton body in 1992.

The four previous finalists from India were Aparna Popat (silver in 1996), Saina Nehwal (gold in 2008, silver in 2006) and Siril Verma (silver in 2015).

Continuing the legacy of his senior counterpart Lakshya Sen, who was the last Indian medallist in men's singles, Sankar Muthusamy will have a shot at the gold medal on Sunday - a mark only achieved by Saina so far.

Sankar, who had earlier defeated a higher ranked Zhe Hu An of China in quarter finals, started well in his semifinal clash. Known for his defensive prowess, the Indian displayed an array of shots in this game and attacked his Thai opponent well.

The first game was a cakewalk for Sankar as he soared into an early lead and won the game convincingly with a scoreline of 21-13. Teeraratsakul showed some fight in 2nd set but his comeback fight was hampered by a visible knee injury. Sankar looked in control in the second game also and didn't waste much time to secure his berth in the final by winning the game 21-15.

In the summit clash, he will face the winner of the other semifinal between Kuo Kuan Lin of Chinese Taipei and South Korea's Byung Jae Kim.

He will be looking to be the first boys singles player from India to become junior world champion. Siril Verma came close to claiming that title in 2015 but lost the final against Chinese Taipei's Chia Hung Lu.