Badminton: Sankar Muthusamy wins Luxembourg Open

The 2022 World Junior Championships silver medallist Sankar Muthusamy, on Sunday, clinched the men's singles title at the 2023 Luxembourg Open.

The 19-year-old from Chennai defeated Azerbaijan's Ade Resky Dwicahyo 21-11, 21-19 in straight games to be crowned the champion.

Seeded 4th going into the tournament, Sankar Muthusamy never looked in any trouble throughout the week. The only match where he was stretched to three games was the quarterfinal encounter against France's Valentin Singer which the Indian prevailed 9-21, 21-9, 21-13 after losing the first game.

Muthusamy then defeated Chinese Taipei's Lin Kaung-Tin 21-19, 22-20 in the semifinal to setup the title clash against Dwicahyo.



