Sankar Muthusamy becomes fifth Indian shuttler to claim Jr. World No. 1 rank

India's rise in badminton keeps ever-growing as 18-year-old Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian has become the fifth-ever Indian shuttler to reach World No. 1 spot in the BWF World Junior Boys' Singles rankings.

Not only this, but for the first time in the history of Indian badminton, we have both the World No. 1 in the junior category - boys' and girls', from India itself as Tasnim Mir still commands the top spot in the BWF Girls' Singles rankings.

Following in the footsteps of Aditya Joshi, Siril Verma, Lakshya Sen and Tasnim Mir, India now has a new junior world no. 1️⃣ in the form of 18-year-old Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian🔥#Badminton 🏸 pic.twitter.com/iChDHtpgQT — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 16, 2022

Before Sankar, India had four shuttlers reaching the perch spot in the World Junior Rankings.



At first, it was Aditya Sharma who became the World No. 1 in 2014, followed by Siril Verma in 2016, Lakshya Sen in 2017, Tasnim Mir in 2022 and now, Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian joins the list.

The Tamil Nadu shuttler has been a prominent face in the Indian badminton circuit and will also look to spearhead India's campaign at the upcoming Badminton World Junior Championships in October, as well, after he finished second in the BAI National Junior Trials recently.

A former Premier Badminton League (PBL) star, Sankar Muthusamy's latest achievement comes as a new feather in the cap for Indian badminton which is currently in a great stage - especially after the Thomas Cup triumph and the Commonwealth Games medal flourish, by the senior members of the team.