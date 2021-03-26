Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

2021 Orleans Masters Quarterfinal LIVE — Saina Nehwal vs Iris Wang Score, Results, Live Updates

Saina Nehwal will face America's Iris Wang in the quarterfinal of the 2021 Orleans Masters to book a berth in the semi-finals.

Saina Nehwal Orleans Masters
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-03-26T16:49:39+05:30

Saina Nehwal will face America's Iris Wang in the quarterfinal of the 2021 Orleans Masters after winning against local girl Marie Batomene (18-21, 21-15, 21-10) in a 51-minute thriller in the previous round. The only other women's singles to reach the last eight apart from fourth-seeded Saina Nehwal is Haryana's Ira Sharma.

Follow the LIVE BLOG as Saina Nehwal take the court to reach the semi-finals:

Live Updates

  • 26 March 2021 11:19 AM GMT

    HUGE UPSET in men's doubles

    The unranked Indian pair beat World No. 47 Popov brothers after saving 4 match points from 16-20 in the deciding game to reach the semi-finals.


  • 26 March 2021 10:17 AM GMT

    Schedule of Orleans Masters quarterfinals:

    Men's Singles — Kidambi Srikanth vs Toma Junior Popov

    Women's Singles — Saina Nehwal vs Iris Wang; Ira Sharma v Line Christophersen

    Women's Doubles — Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy vs  Chloe Birch/Lauren Smith

    Men's Doubles — MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs Callum Hemming/Steven Stallwood

    Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala v Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov

    Mixed Doubles — Dhruv Kapila/Ashwini Ponnappa v Max Flynn/Jessica Pugh

>Load More
Badminton 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X