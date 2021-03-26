Badminton
2021 Orleans Masters Quarterfinal LIVE — Saina Nehwal vs Iris Wang Score, Results, Live Updates
Saina Nehwal will face America's Iris Wang in the quarterfinal of the 2021 Orleans Masters to book a berth in the semi-finals.
Saina Nehwal will face America's Iris Wang in the quarterfinal of the 2021 Orleans Masters after winning against local girl Marie Batomene (18-21, 21-15, 21-10) in a 51-minute thriller in the previous round. The only other women's singles to reach the last eight apart from fourth-seeded Saina Nehwal is Haryana's Ira Sharma.
Follow the LIVE BLOG as Saina Nehwal take the court to reach the semi-finals:
Live Updates
- 26 March 2021 11:19 AM GMT
HUGE UPSET in men's doubles
The unranked Indian pair beat World No. 47 Popov brothers after saving 4 match points from 16-20 in the deciding game to reach the semi-finals.
- 26 March 2021 10:17 AM GMT
Schedule of Orleans Masters quarterfinals:
Men's Singles — Kidambi Srikanth vs Toma Junior Popov
Women's Singles — Saina Nehwal vs Iris Wang; Ira Sharma v Line Christophersen
Women's Doubles — Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy vs Chloe Birch/Lauren Smith
Men's Doubles — MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs Callum Hemming/Steven Stallwood
Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala v Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov
Mixed Doubles — Dhruv Kapila/Ashwini Ponnappa v Max Flynn/Jessica Pugh