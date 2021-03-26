2021 Orleans Masters Quarterfinal LIVE — Saina Nehwal vs Iris Wang Score, Results, Live Updates

Saina Nehwal will face America's Iris Wang in the quarterfinal of the 2021 Orleans Masters after winning against local girl Marie Batomene (18-21, 21-15, 21-10) in a 51-minute thriller in the previous round. The only other women's singles to reach the last eight apart from fourth-seeded Saina Nehwal is Haryana's Ira Sharma.



Follow the LIVE BLOG as Saina Nehwal take the court to reach the semi-finals: