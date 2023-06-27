Rohan Kapoor, Sikki Reddy achieve career-best ranking

Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy have achieved their career-best world ranking of 32, as per the latest BWF rankings released on Tuesday.

Currently India's top ranked mixed doubles duo, Rohan and Sikki have inched closer to the elite level of the doubles circuit by breaking into the top 32 bracket. "Our target is to break into the top 32 of the world ranking by accumulating ranking points as it will help us play in BWF World Tour Super 750 and 1000 tournaments," Sikki had told The Bridge earlier this month.

This being an Olympic qualification year also spells success for the duo if they manage to consistently participate in big-ticket tournaments by maintaining their ranking.

In other categories, top men's singles shuttler HS Prannoy moved to world no.8 to consolidate his spot, even as Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth conceded spots to be ranked 19th and 20th.

PV Sindhu (12th) and Saina Nehwal (30th) remain India's top two in women's singles.

Prannoy and the men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the only Indians in the top 10. Satwik and Chirag are currently ranked third in men's doubles.

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand remained in the 16th position. The new team of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto went up a place to be 61st.

Lakshya, Sindhu and a host of other Indian badminton players are set to play in the North American legs in the next two weeks. On the other hand, some, like Srikanth, will be back after three weeks break to play in the Korea Open.